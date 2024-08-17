HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eyenovia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Eyenovia Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

Eyenovia ( NASDAQ:EYEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Eyenovia by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eyenovia

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 1,515,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,914,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

