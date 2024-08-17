HC Wainwright Comments on Cassava Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cassava Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

SAVA opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $42.20.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 653.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.