HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $3.15 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

ADAP stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.31. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 259.68% and a negative net margin of 890.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 394,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

