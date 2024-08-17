HC Wainwright Weighs in on Tourmaline Bio, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRML)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Tourmaline Bio in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.74). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tourmaline Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TRML opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.31. Tourmaline Bio has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tourmaline Bio ( NASDAQ:TRML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRML. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,815 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,539,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,741,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,616,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

