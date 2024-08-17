Head-To-Head Analysis: Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) and MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) and MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Industries and MTR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Industries 4.98% 13.66% 1.95% MTR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trinity Industries and MTR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Industries $2.98 billion 0.89 $106.00 million $1.49 21.64 MTR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Trinity Industries has higher revenue and earnings than MTR.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trinity Industries and MTR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 MTR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trinity Industries presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.88%. Given Trinity Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Trinity Industries is more favorable than MTR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Trinity Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Trinity Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trinity Industries beats MTR on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 109,295 railcars. This segment serves industrial shipper and railroad companies operating in agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The Rail Products Group segment manufactures freight and tank railcars for transporting various liquids, gases, and dry cargo; and offers railcar maintenance and modification services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of products in the agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. It sells or leases products and services through its own sales personnel and independent sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About MTR

(Get Free Report)

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments. The company offers domestic and cross-boundary railway services, airport express, and a light rail and bus feeder system. It operates rail network; and stations. The company also provides intercity railway services; leases advertising, office, retail, and car parking spaces at railway stations; offers telecommunication and bandwidth services in railway premises; provides estate management services; and invests in, develops, manages, and leases properties, including shopping malls and offices. In addition, it is involved in the construction, operation, and maintenance of mass transit railway systems. Further, it operates Octopus, a contactless smartcard common payment system; and provides railway consultancy and project management services, as well as offers railway management, engineering, and technology training services. Additionally, the company administers the operation of MTR academy; and provides station management, financing, technical support, and mobile telecommunication network and related services. It also operates cable car system and a theme village. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.