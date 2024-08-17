Head to Head Contrast: Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) & trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

trivago has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.56, suggesting that its stock price is 356% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares trivago and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago -41.42% 1.30% 0.73% Applied Digital -61.84% -75.46% -20.50%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $524.90 million 0.28 -$178.01 million ($2.82) -0.74 Applied Digital $143.91 million 3.82 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -5.08

This table compares trivago and Applied Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Applied Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than trivago. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for trivago and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 3 1 0 2.25 Applied Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00

trivago currently has a consensus target price of $3.36, indicating a potential upside of 61.54%. Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 109.48%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than trivago.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of trivago shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied Digital beats trivago on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps. In addition, it offers access to its platform through various localized websites and apps in various languages. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

