Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,220,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 15,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,756,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,347. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.23%.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,844,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.