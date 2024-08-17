HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HealthWarehouse.com Stock Performance

HEWA remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. 32,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,387. HealthWarehouse.com has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.28.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

