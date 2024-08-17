Hedera Price Reaches $0.0518 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.86 billion and approximately $30.38 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00034518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,875,283,811 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,875,283,810.54663 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05173396 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $37,554,018.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

