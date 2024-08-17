Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $79.51

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.51 and traded as low as $73.80. Heineken shares last traded at $73.80, with a volume of 2,553 shares.
Heineken Stock Down 2.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.43.
About Heineken
Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company’s portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
