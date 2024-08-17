Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET) Insider Buys £5,005.80 in Stock

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Blake bought 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £5,005.80 ($6,391.47).
Henderson European Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of HET stock opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.37) on Friday. Henderson European Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 173.79 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 192 ($2.45).
About Henderson European Trust
