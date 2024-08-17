Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hengan International Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,936. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Hengan International Group
