Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,936. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

