Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $141.60 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $141.60 million and $19,106.27 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $3.88 or 0.00006549 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.8639644 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $31,392.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

