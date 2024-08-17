Hofer & Associates. Inc Acquires 1,911 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 2.5% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,780 shares in the last quarter. GE Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,782,000. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,376,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,898,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,853. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $42.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.