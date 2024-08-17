Hofer & Associates. Inc Buys 2,411 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,176,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 85,106 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 302,672 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.71.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

