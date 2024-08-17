Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HON. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of HON traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.50. 2,811,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.04 and its 200-day moving average is $202.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,474,000 after acquiring an additional 66,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

