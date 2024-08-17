Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $874.56

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 874.56 ($11.17) and traded as high as GBX 912.17 ($11.65). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 907 ($11.58), with a volume of 653,862 shares.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.90) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 873.33 ($11.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 899 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 875.47. The company has a market cap of £4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,972.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,565.22%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

