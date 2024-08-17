Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Update

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 714,100 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the July 15th total of 544,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.57. 208,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,368. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.46. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $199.11 and a 52-week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

