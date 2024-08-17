Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,125,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 2,679,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 710.3 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HUSQF remained flat at $6.81 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Husqvarna AB has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $9.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Husqvarna AB (publ)
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.