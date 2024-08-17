Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,125,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 2,679,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 710.3 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUSQF remained flat at $6.81 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Husqvarna AB has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $9.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.