HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.40.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HUYA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of HUYA opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.56. HUYA has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA during the second quarter worth about $5,197,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in HUYA by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 330,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 784,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 501,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

