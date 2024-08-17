Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Up 14.4% in July

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Iberdrola Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS IBDRY traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.69. 32,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.