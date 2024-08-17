iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $44.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.50. iCAD has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.65.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%.
iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.
