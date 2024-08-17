iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

iCAD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $44.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.50. iCAD has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD

iCAD Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 701,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 159,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 7.5% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

