ICON (ICX) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $124.59 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,013,227,702 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

