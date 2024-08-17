ICON (ICX) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $124.59 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About ICON
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,013,227,702 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,013,103,135.2315108. The last known price of ICON is 0.12387632 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $2,655,377.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
