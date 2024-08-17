Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded by Daiwa America to Strong-Buy

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised Illumina from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.10.

Shares of ILMN opened at $130.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average of $122.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $172.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,120,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 299,827 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $4,527,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $264,636,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

