IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Update

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

IMCD Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IMDZF traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.00. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 138. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.05. IMCD has a one year low of $114.72 and a one year high of $180.78.

About IMCD

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

