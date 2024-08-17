Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives $12.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 37.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

