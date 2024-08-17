Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IMH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 14,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,947. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

