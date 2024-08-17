Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,190.00

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,190 ($27.96) and last traded at GBX 2,167 ($27.67), with a volume of 4427017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,167 ($27.67).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,325 ($29.69) to GBX 2,600 ($33.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.11) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,265 ($28.92).

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,075.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,907.85.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

