Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $239,950.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $239,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $49.16 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,537,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,462,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 1,219.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 394,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after buying an additional 364,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 353.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,009,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after buying an additional 786,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.