Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,566,300 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 4,024,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,188.8 days.
Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance
Shares of IPOAF stock remained flat at $12.51 on Friday. 188,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278. Industrias Peñoles has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18.
About Industrias Peñoles
