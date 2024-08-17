Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,566,300 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 4,024,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,188.8 days.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance

Shares of IPOAF stock remained flat at $12.51 on Friday. 188,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278. Industrias Peñoles has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

