Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE IKT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.82.
Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Inhibikase Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Inhibikase Therapeutics
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.
