Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSE IKT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Inhibikase Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibikase Therapeutics

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. ( NYSE:IKT Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 589,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.17% of Inhibikase Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.