Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,645 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $20,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:PJAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.71. 42,109 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

