Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,898 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 2.50% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 620.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 49,278 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 79,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:KAPR traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,983 shares. The company has a market cap of $181.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

