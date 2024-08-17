Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOCT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:KOCT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.