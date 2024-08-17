Insider Buying: Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Buys £41,676.53 in Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider George F. Canjar bought 595,379 shares of Chariot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £41,676.53 ($53,213.14).
Chariot Trading Down 1.9 %
LON CHAR opened at GBX 6.81 ($0.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £80.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.02. Chariot Limited has a one year low of GBX 6.04 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 17.48 ($0.22).
Chariot Company Profile
