Insider Buying: Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Buys £41,676.53 in Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider George F. Canjar bought 595,379 shares of Chariot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £41,676.53 ($53,213.14).

Chariot Trading Down 1.9 %

LON CHAR opened at GBX 6.81 ($0.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £80.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.02. Chariot Limited has a one year low of GBX 6.04 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 17.48 ($0.22).

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

