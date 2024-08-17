Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires 13,300 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,300 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $79,667.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,606,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,560,101.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $21,595.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,799.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,304 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $92,436.16.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $352,110.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $239,700.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $94,770.00.

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.28 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTSH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 30.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Tile Shop by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

