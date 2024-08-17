Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CFO Sells $132,650.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $27.85 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $7,170,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 255,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 126,204 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 44,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
