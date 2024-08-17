Insider Selling: Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CEO Sells $709,174.63 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 119,591 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $709,174.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,690,839 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,675.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shoshana Shendelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 300,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $1,794,000.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $266,954.40.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

APLT stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $668.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $9.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLT. William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

