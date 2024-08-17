Insider Selling: Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Sells $115,358.88 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,836.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Compass Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of COMP stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.89. Compass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.
