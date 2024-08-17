Insider Selling: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) EVP Sells $601,069.92 in Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DXC Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

DXC opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. TD Cowen decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

