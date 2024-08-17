Insider Selling: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) EVP Sells $601,069.92 in Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
DXC Technology Stock Down 1.7 %
DXC opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $25.14.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
