Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,751.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,554.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,365.47. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $1,818.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwind Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 891.8% during the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,515.82.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

