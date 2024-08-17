Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Fair Isaac Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,751.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,554.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,365.47. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $1,818.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.
Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on FICO. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,515.82.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
