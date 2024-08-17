Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $1,913,418.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $225.40 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 81,947.0% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $53,752,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

