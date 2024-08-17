Insider Selling: HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) CEO Sells 72,102 Shares of Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $3,556,070.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,642,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $51.17 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $623.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HNI shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth about $2,515,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth about $975,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

