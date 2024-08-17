Insider Selling: Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Sells $204,542.31 in Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 17,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $204,542.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,240,603.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 1,907 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $22,884.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $293,867.50.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LINC

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.