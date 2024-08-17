Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Insider Sells $1,134,562.86 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $1,134,562.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,818.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Catlett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00.

Shares of YUM opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.43.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

