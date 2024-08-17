Insight Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,875 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. 1,042,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,478. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

