Insight Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Sila Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,668,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $923,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000.

NYSE:SILA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. 333,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,693. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

