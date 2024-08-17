Insight Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $221,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 157,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,607. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

