Insight Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $221,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 157,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,607. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.