Insight Wealth Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPIE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 208,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,383. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.