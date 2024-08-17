Integrated Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:IDGXF) Trading Up 11.8%

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IDGXF – Get Free Report) was up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 2,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 58,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Integrated Diagnostics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.
Integrated Diagnostics Company Profile
Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 3,000 diagnostic pathology tests, such as immunology, microbiology, haematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, parasitology, histopathology, and genetics.
